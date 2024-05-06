Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3155
Flying Without Wings
Elsie jumping off our decking chasing her ball, doing a Westlife ...Flying without Wings (see what I did there !!!)
Sony A6700, continuous shooting.
How elegant and beautiful does she look? Great concentration too
6th May 2024
6th May 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3213
photos
118
followers
99
following
864% complete
View this month »
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
6th May 2024 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
eyes
,
ears
,
action
,
jump
,
pet
,
garden
,
whippet
Casablanca
ace
I am singing the song now! This is so much fun and such a great action moment of focus from your darling girl.
May 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Brilliant shot of an in flight Elsie!
May 6th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I thought it must be a composite! It's so fabulous -you've caught her in a magical shot.. :)
May 6th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Go, Elsie go! This is wonderful!
May 6th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL - fun
May 6th, 2024
Philippa R
Wow, what a shot! Elsie is concentrating so hard on that ball!
May 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close