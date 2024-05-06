Previous
Flying Without Wings by phil_howcroft
Flying Without Wings

Elsie jumping off our decking chasing her ball, doing a Westlife ...Flying without Wings (see what I did there !!!)

Sony A6700, continuous shooting.

How elegant and beautiful does she look? Great concentration too
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
I am singing the song now! This is so much fun and such a great action moment of focus from your darling girl.
May 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Brilliant shot of an in flight Elsie!
May 6th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I thought it must be a composite! It's so fabulous -you've caught her in a magical shot.. :)
May 6th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Go, Elsie go! This is wonderful!
May 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL - fun
May 6th, 2024  
Philippa R
Wow, what a shot! Elsie is concentrating so hard on that ball!
May 6th, 2024  
