Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3168
Metropolitan Police
Two London Police Officers on duty outside Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
I think they may have had an easy afternoon of policing as the crowd appeared well behaved !
I won't mention the football as I'm still coming to terms with our inept performance.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3227
photos
118
followers
99
following
867% complete
View this month »
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
18th May 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
police
,
wembley
,
the met
,
efl
,
police officers
,
met police
Zilli
ace
Phil, you can rant all you want about football! It’s okay! The policemen seem laid back. No riot gear.
May 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A story telling image.
It's always surprising to see a policeman without a firearm, although I like the concept :-)
May 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
A very nice candid capture!
May 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Could the one on the right possibly be yawning? It’s good when the fans are good natured.
May 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It's always surprising to see a policeman without a firearm, although I like the concept :-)