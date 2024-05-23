Previous
Metropolitan Police by phil_howcroft
Metropolitan Police

Two London Police Officers on duty outside Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

I think they may have had an easy afternoon of policing as the crowd appeared well behaved !

I won't mention the football as I'm still coming to terms with our inept performance.

Phil Howcroft

Zilli ace
Phil, you can rant all you want about football! It’s okay! The policemen seem laid back. No riot gear.
May 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A story telling image.
It's always surprising to see a policeman without a firearm, although I like the concept :-)
May 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
A very nice candid capture!
May 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Could the one on the right possibly be yawning? It’s good when the fans are good natured.
May 23rd, 2024  
