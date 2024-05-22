Previous
Adams Building : Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Photo 3167

Adams Building : Nottingham

This is the Adams Building, in Nottinghams Lace Market district. It is now part of Nottingham College and hosts lots of students

Opened on 10 July 1855, the building is named after its original owner Thomas Adams , a Victorian industrialist with strong Quaker views and a deep social conscience.

It has been raining hard all day (and all last night too) , so our trip into Nottingham wasn't very productive , I got no stranger shot's !
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Phil Howcroft

Rob Z ace
I love how your image shows the outside but also invites you to look inside.
May 22nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@robz ooooh good shout Rob , I never thought of that
May 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great pov, Phil, and Like Rob, I like the invitation to explore.
May 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great image to introduce this college building.
I'm sure you'll be able to photograph a stranger very soon.
We also had some rain.
May 22nd, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great building, love the design of the windows and door.
May 22nd, 2024  
FBailey ace
Love the half open door
May 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely old building, and you did sort-of get a stranger shot too!
May 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Like all the arches.
May 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a beautiful building.
May 22nd, 2024  
