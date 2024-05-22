Sign up
Previous
Photo 3167
Adams Building : Nottingham
This is the Adams Building, in Nottinghams Lace Market district. It is now part of Nottingham College and hosts lots of students
Opened on 10 July 1855, the building is named after its original owner Thomas Adams , a Victorian industrialist with strong Quaker views and a deep social conscience.
It has been raining hard all day (and all last night too) , so our trip into Nottingham wasn't very productive , I got no stranger shot's !
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
9
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
gates
,
nottingham
,
lace market
,
adams building
Rob Z
ace
I love how your image shows the outside but also invites you to look inside.
May 22nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@robz
ooooh good shout Rob , I never thought of that
May 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great pov, Phil, and Like Rob, I like the invitation to explore.
May 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great image to introduce this college building.
I'm sure you'll be able to photograph a stranger very soon.
We also had some rain.
May 22nd, 2024
Zilli
ace
Great building, love the design of the windows and door.
May 22nd, 2024
FBailey
ace
Love the half open door
May 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely old building, and you did sort-of get a stranger shot too!
May 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Like all the arches.
May 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
What a beautiful building.
May 22nd, 2024
