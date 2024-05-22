Adams Building : Nottingham

This is the Adams Building, in Nottinghams Lace Market district. It is now part of Nottingham College and hosts lots of students



Opened on 10 July 1855, the building is named after its original owner Thomas Adams , a Victorian industrialist with strong Quaker views and a deep social conscience.



It has been raining hard all day (and all last night too) , so our trip into Nottingham wasn't very productive , I got no stranger shot's !