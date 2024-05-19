Previous
Students by phil_howcroft
Students

I shot this in Brent Civic Centre, Wembley, yesterday before the Play Off Final.

I met my mate for a coffee before the match, in Starbucks, which is next to and part of the Civic Centre.

There are some big steps up to the library and the steps seemed to attract groups of people sitting on them.

I'm going to enter this into our camera club theme competition, Minimalism.

Whether it is minimalism is a bit debatable, but I'm going with it as I've struggled with the theme.
Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Suzanne ace
Great story telling shoyt whether not minimal in ideas!
May 19th, 2024  
Philippa R
Interesting shot, I think having just the two figures on the steps qualifies it as minimalism, perhaps? Hope your colleagues in the camera club like it!
May 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Great shot Phil. Love that, I think they are doing their homework! Good luck!
May 19th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great capture!
May 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I suppose it’s an unusual scene, how many people do their homework on random steps after all! But I think that adds interest & it is fairly minimalist too.
May 19th, 2024  
