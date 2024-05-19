Students

I shot this in Brent Civic Centre, Wembley, yesterday before the Play Off Final.



I met my mate for a coffee before the match, in Starbucks, which is next to and part of the Civic Centre.



There are some big steps up to the library and the steps seemed to attract groups of people sitting on them.



I'm going to enter this into our camera club theme competition, Minimalism.



Whether it is minimalism is a bit debatable, but I'm going with it as I've struggled with the theme.

