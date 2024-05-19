Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3165
Students
I shot this in Brent Civic Centre, Wembley, yesterday before the Play Off Final.
I met my mate for a coffee before the match, in Starbucks, which is next to and part of the Civic Centre.
There are some big steps up to the library and the steps seemed to attract groups of people sitting on them.
I'm going to enter this into our camera club theme competition, Minimalism.
Whether it is minimalism is a bit debatable, but I'm going with it as I've struggled with the theme.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3224
photos
118
followers
99
following
867% complete
View this month »
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
18th May 2024 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
students
,
studying
,
minimalism
,
brent civic centre
Suzanne
ace
Great story telling shoyt whether not minimal in ideas!
May 19th, 2024
Philippa R
Interesting shot, I think having just the two figures on the steps qualifies it as minimalism, perhaps? Hope your colleagues in the camera club like it!
May 19th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Great shot Phil. Love that, I think they are doing their homework! Good luck!
May 19th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Great capture!
May 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I suppose it’s an unusual scene, how many people do their homework on random steps after all! But I think that adds interest & it is fairly minimalist too.
May 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close