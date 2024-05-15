Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 431 : David and Terry by phil_howcroft
Photo 3163

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 431 : David and Terry

We were in Newark this afternoon. As we walked around the market my wife noticed 3 men having a chat on a bench, she suggested they might make a good photo. So I walked over towards them and asked if I could take some photos of them. David and Terry agreed straight away but the other man moved away and said “no thank you”. His mates laughed at him, but he said he was wearing work wear branded clothing so he didn’t want to be photographed.

So instead of three men (three is a magic number in photography), you have two men, David and Terry.

Dave and Terry are best mates. They have known each other for many years, in fact David knew Terry’s brother before he knew Terry.

I asked them if this was a regular bench that they meet up for a chat.

David told, yes it was their regular bench, but it was usually situated in front of the council houses and pointed to the area it was usually located in. The council had moved it because of the scaffolding in front of the council house and the building repairs to the front facade and roof. “It’s too dangerous to sit over there”

I shot a few photos of David and Terry and thanked them for their time.

We then went on our way and I did a visit to all the charity shops in the town looking for vintage lenses and cameras. As we walked through a shopping arcade, I saw David and Terry in a cafe, sat at the table by the front window. I gave them a wave as I passed and wondered to myself if that was their table !

That’s it a nice little story of Dave and Terry and their friendship, a nice warm story for my strangers project
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
866% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fun story as always. Nice portraits!
May 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A very touching portrait of a friendship in black and white. A successful shot. Your wife has a good eye!
May 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I can see why you like this project Phil. It gives you such a great chance to chat to people and get a good photo at the same time. I love a good chat! :)
May 15th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Lovely story, and they seem to be very friendly folks!
May 15th, 2024  
Philippa R
Great guys and love their story, they look like real characters. Black and white definitely suits the photo. Curious as to why 3 is a magic number in photography?
May 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great story & a lovely shot of the two friends.
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise