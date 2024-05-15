100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 431 : David and Terry

We were in Newark this afternoon. As we walked around the market my wife noticed 3 men having a chat on a bench, she suggested they might make a good photo. So I walked over towards them and asked if I could take some photos of them. David and Terry agreed straight away but the other man moved away and said “no thank you”. His mates laughed at him, but he said he was wearing work wear branded clothing so he didn’t want to be photographed.



So instead of three men (three is a magic number in photography), you have two men, David and Terry.



Dave and Terry are best mates. They have known each other for many years, in fact David knew Terry’s brother before he knew Terry.



I asked them if this was a regular bench that they meet up for a chat.



David told, yes it was their regular bench, but it was usually situated in front of the council houses and pointed to the area it was usually located in. The council had moved it because of the scaffolding in front of the council house and the building repairs to the front facade and roof. “It’s too dangerous to sit over there”



I shot a few photos of David and Terry and thanked them for their time.



We then went on our way and I did a visit to all the charity shops in the town looking for vintage lenses and cameras. As we walked through a shopping arcade, I saw David and Terry in a cafe, sat at the table by the front window. I gave them a wave as I passed and wondered to myself if that was their table !



That’s it a nice little story of Dave and Terry and their friendship, a nice warm story for my strangers project

