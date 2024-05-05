Hugo the Husky Dog (Jupiter 8 Vintage Lens)

This is Hugo the Husky, he is one of Elsie's fluffy's !



One of Jane's friend bought it for Elsie when she was a puppy.



Jane Washed Husky in the washing machine and somehow he got lost inside Elsie's summer garden quilt !!!!



The quilt made it first appearance of 2024 today and we found the missing Hugo.



Elsie was overjoyed to have a 'new toy' and Hugo had a tour of our garden several time with Elsie !!!



Jupiter 8 50mm f2 Vintage lens at about f4



