Hugo the Husky Dog (Jupiter 8 Vintage Lens) by phil_howcroft
Hugo the Husky Dog (Jupiter 8 Vintage Lens)

This is Hugo the Husky, he is one of Elsie's fluffy's !

One of Jane's friend bought it for Elsie when she was a puppy.

Jane Washed Husky in the washing machine and somehow he got lost inside Elsie's summer garden quilt !!!!

The quilt made it first appearance of 2024 today and we found the missing Hugo.

Elsie was overjoyed to have a 'new toy' and Hugo had a tour of our garden several time with Elsie !!!

Jupiter 8 50mm f2 Vintage lens at about f4

5th May 2024 5th May 24

Phil Howcroft

Renee Salamon ace
Hugo is very cute
May 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww he’s so cute & lovely that Elsie thought she had a new toy - let’s hope Hugo doesn’t let on 😜
May 5th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Love stories about Elsie!
May 5th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Love Hugo……he’s in remarkably good form for a doggy’s friend! No chewed bits I can see!
May 5th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Sweet little pet, nicely captured.
May 5th, 2024  
