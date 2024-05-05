Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3154
Hugo the Husky Dog (Jupiter 8 Vintage Lens)
This is Hugo the Husky, he is one of Elsie's fluffy's !
One of Jane's friend bought it for Elsie when she was a puppy.
Jane Washed Husky in the washing machine and somehow he got lost inside Elsie's summer garden quilt !!!!
The quilt made it first appearance of 2024 today and we found the missing Hugo.
Elsie was overjoyed to have a 'new toy' and Hugo had a tour of our garden several time with Elsie !!!
Jupiter 8 50mm f2 Vintage lens at about f4
5th May 2024
5th May 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3212
photos
118
followers
99
following
864% complete
View this month »
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th May 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
toy
,
fluffy
,
bokeh
,
husky
,
jupiter
,
old glass
,
old lens
,
vintage lens
,
jupiter 8
Renee Salamon
ace
Hugo is very cute
May 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww he’s so cute & lovely that Elsie thought she had a new toy - let’s hope Hugo doesn’t let on 😜
May 5th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Love stories about Elsie!
May 5th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Love Hugo……he’s in remarkably good form for a doggy’s friend! No chewed bits I can see!
May 5th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Sweet little pet, nicely captured.
May 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close