Previous
Photo 3156
Elsie in Black and White
Another Elsie shot. The bank holiday weather was warm and sunny , so we spent most of it doing garden jobs and relaxing.
This is Elsie waiting for me to throw her ball to her in our back garden.
The same ball she was flying after from the top of our decking a few minutes later (as appeared on yesterday's photo).
BTW , thank you all for the amazing comments on Elsie "Flying without Wings" , the positive words from everyone is what makes 365 a fabulous community
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3214
photos
118
followers
99
following
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
6th May 2024 2:53pm
Tags
dog
,
eyes
,
black and white
,
ears
,
pet
,
leica
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
whippet
,
leica q2 monochrom
Philippa R
She looks so alert! 'Throw the ball daddy!' Lovely shot
May 7th, 2024
