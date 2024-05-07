Elsie in Black and White

Another Elsie shot. The bank holiday weather was warm and sunny , so we spent most of it doing garden jobs and relaxing.



This is Elsie waiting for me to throw her ball to her in our back garden.



The same ball she was flying after from the top of our decking a few minutes later (as appeared on yesterday's photo).



BTW , thank you all for the amazing comments on Elsie "Flying without Wings" , the positive words from everyone is what makes 365 a fabulous community

