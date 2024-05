Pigeon at the Duck Park (Jupiter 8 Vintage Lens)

The nearest thing I do to natural history / bird photography.



A Pigeon at the Duck Park, shot with a Russian Jupiter 8 Vintage lens. The Jupiter 8 is a 50mm f2 prime lens. It's small, beautiful , light as a feather and as you can see takes half decent photos. The lens is a copy of a Zeiss Sonnar and mine is from 1973 !!!



Phil does natural history ...Alfie was talking to the Pigeon to keep it alert !!