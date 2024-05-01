Come and play ball with me Dad !!!

I was going to try and take some portrait shots of Elsie this afternoon (she takes a good portrait) .



I got my camera out and sat on the patio. Elsie took that as a sign that I wanted to play and ran into the house and came back with a ball and wouldn't "sit for me" . When I say sit , whippets aren't renowned for "sitting" and we say "wait" as opposed to "sit" when the want her to stop doing something !!!!



Anyway, here she is telling me she want to play ball, running up to me and nudging me with the ball.



I think the colours of Elsie's coat and the patio slabs together with the green bushes and green ball make for a pleasing photo of my best friend (some might say my only friend) !!!!

