Previous
Come and play ball with me Dad !!! by phil_howcroft
Photo 3152

Come and play ball with me Dad !!!

I was going to try and take some portrait shots of Elsie this afternoon (she takes a good portrait) .

I got my camera out and sat on the patio. Elsie took that as a sign that I wanted to play and ran into the house and came back with a ball and wouldn't "sit for me" . When I say sit , whippets aren't renowned for "sitting" and we say "wait" as opposed to "sit" when the want her to stop doing something !!!!

Anyway, here she is telling me she want to play ball, running up to me and nudging me with the ball.

I think the colours of Elsie's coat and the patio slabs together with the green bushes and green ball make for a pleasing photo of my best friend (some might say my only friend) !!!!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
The joy you captured made me smile. Great shot.
May 1st, 2024  
Philippa R
Great action shot, perfect focus! I hope you played with her afterwards
May 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Aww, just in the mood for playtime! Full of life and fun. I like the pops of green too.
May 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise