Previous
Nottingham Railway Station : Booking Hall by phil_howcroft
Photo 3151

Nottingham Railway Station : Booking Hall

I've photographed this location a few times , Nottingham Railway station booking hall.

I've always focussed on the ticket bites and never shot it quite so wide . I think it works OK
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
It’s lovely. Love that floor.
April 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such an interesting candid capture. I zoomed in to see some of the details :-)
April 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 the floor is rather fabulous Lesley
April 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks Corine, I am pleased you approve
April 30th, 2024  
Philippa R
I love the stonework on the right, as well as the nicely complex flooring!
April 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
I think it's a great shot of the expanse of the station. I notice that the lady has spotted you!
April 30th, 2024  
Zilli ace
It’s great, Phil, especially with the couple in the right.
April 30th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Fascinating shot. so much to see. Even the detail in the flooring is spectacular 🤍
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise