Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3151
Nottingham Railway Station : Booking Hall
I've photographed this location a few times , Nottingham Railway station booking hall.
I've always focussed on the ticket bites and never shot it quite so wide . I think it works OK
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3209
photos
118
followers
99
following
863% complete
View this month »
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
29th April 2024 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mono
,
monochrome
,
nottingham railway station
,
booking hall
Lesley
ace
It’s lovely. Love that floor.
April 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such an interesting candid capture. I zoomed in to see some of the details :-)
April 30th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
the floor is rather fabulous Lesley
April 30th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
thanks Corine, I am pleased you approve
April 30th, 2024
Philippa R
I love the stonework on the right, as well as the nicely complex flooring!
April 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
I think it's a great shot of the expanse of the station. I notice that the lady has spotted you!
April 30th, 2024
Zilli
ace
It’s great, Phil, especially with the couple in the right.
April 30th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Fascinating shot. so much to see. Even the detail in the flooring is spectacular 🤍
April 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close