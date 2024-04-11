Don't Look Elsie !!!!

We went with our daughters and grandchildren to bottle feed some lambs at a local farm.



All the children had a lamb each to bottle feed . After feeding you could 'pet' them, so I picked one up Alfie and Willow.



Our daughter Kirsty, took this photo of me and a lamb on her iPhone.



I hope elsie isn't looking as she may be a bit jealous !!!



