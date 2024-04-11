Sign up
Previous
Photo 3135
Don't Look Elsie !!!!
We went with our daughters and grandchildren to bottle feed some lambs at a local farm.
All the children had a lamb each to bottle feed . After feeding you could 'pet' them, so I picked one up Alfie and Willow.
Our daughter Kirsty, took this photo of me and a lamb on her iPhone.
I hope elsie isn't looking as she may be a bit jealous !!!
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Phil Howcroft
Tags
smile
,
glasses
,
spring
,
lamb
,
selfie
Casablanca
ace
What a sweetie! (Don’t show Elsie 😂🐾)
April 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' she's asleep by my side , so I might get away with it !!!!
April 11th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Elsie will be really upset about your new friend!
April 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well, aren't you the shepherd with that little lamb. =)
April 11th, 2024
Lesley
ace
How lovely!
April 11th, 2024
julia
ace
Looking quite the part Phil.. you could be a sheep farmer..
April 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
it was Lesley , thank you
@marlboromaam
shepherd ... lol lol lol ....I will bring my crook along !!!
@dide
thank you Dianne my coat went into the washing machine so elsie could not smell "lamb" !!!
April 11th, 2024
Zilli
So sweet! It’s lambing time, isn’t?
April 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
yes the lambs were 5 weeks old !
April 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww how sweet! It doesn’t look too bothered about being picked up.
April 12th, 2024
