Don't Look Elsie !!!! by phil_howcroft
Photo 3135

Don't Look Elsie !!!!

We went with our daughters and grandchildren to bottle feed some lambs at a local farm.

All the children had a lamb each to bottle feed . After feeding you could 'pet' them, so I picked one up Alfie and Willow.

Our daughter Kirsty, took this photo of me and a lamb on her iPhone.

I hope elsie isn't looking as she may be a bit jealous !!!

11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
What a sweetie! (Don’t show Elsie 😂🐾)
April 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' she's asleep by my side , so I might get away with it !!!!
April 11th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Elsie will be really upset about your new friend!
April 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well, aren't you the shepherd with that little lamb. =)
April 11th, 2024  
Lesley ace
How lovely!
April 11th, 2024  
julia ace
Looking quite the part Phil.. you could be a sheep farmer..
April 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 it was Lesley , thank you

@marlboromaam shepherd ... lol lol lol ....I will bring my crook along !!!

@dide thank you Dianne my coat went into the washing machine so elsie could not smell "lamb" !!!
April 11th, 2024  
Zilli
So sweet! It’s lambing time, isn’t?
April 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli yes the lambs were 5 weeks old !
April 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww how sweet! It doesn’t look too bothered about being picked up.
April 12th, 2024  
