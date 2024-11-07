Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3306
ASDA Car Park ar Dusk
I took one of my favourite vintage lenses on Elsie's last walk of the day today.
Dusk in Arnold, although the light for the last few days has been so poor , it has almost been "dusk light" all day long.
Anyway this was after 4pm as the light was fading fast.
The exit of Asda Car Park, shot wide open at f2 on my Helios 58mm f2 vintage lens
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3372
photos
115
followers
97
following
905% complete
View this month »
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th November 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dusk
,
car park
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
helios 58mm f2
Pat Knowles
ace
Scary places Carr parks like this but especially so at this time of the day. You captured it beautifully….had to be black & white!
November 7th, 2024
mike
ace
great result
November 7th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Suits mono, the light has been positively dark these last few days.
November 7th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great pov, lines, patterns, bright lights
November 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice black and white image! It's been cloudy and raining here for the past several days, but I won't complain - we need the rain. =)
November 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close