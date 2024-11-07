Previous
ASDA Car Park ar Dusk by phil_howcroft
Photo 3306

ASDA Car Park ar Dusk

I took one of my favourite vintage lenses on Elsie's last walk of the day today.

Dusk in Arnold, although the light for the last few days has been so poor , it has almost been "dusk light" all day long.

Anyway this was after 4pm as the light was fading fast.

The exit of Asda Car Park, shot wide open at f2 on my Helios 58mm f2 vintage lens

7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

Pat Knowles ace
Scary places Carr parks like this but especially so at this time of the day. You captured it beautifully….had to be black & white!
November 7th, 2024  
mike ace
great result
November 7th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Suits mono, the light has been positively dark these last few days.
November 7th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great pov, lines, patterns, bright lights
November 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nice black and white image! It's been cloudy and raining here for the past several days, but I won't complain - we need the rain. =)
November 7th, 2024  
