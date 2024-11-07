ASDA Car Park ar Dusk

I took one of my favourite vintage lenses on Elsie's last walk of the day today.



Dusk in Arnold, although the light for the last few days has been so poor , it has almost been "dusk light" all day long.



Anyway this was after 4pm as the light was fading fast.



The exit of Asda Car Park, shot wide open at f2 on my Helios 58mm f2 vintage lens



