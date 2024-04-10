Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 428 : Abigail by phil_howcroft
I went on a photowalk in Nottingham with my whippet Elsie this afternoon. It was dry when we left Arnold, but by the time the bus got into the city centre it was raining. I put Elsie’s raincoat on and we walked through some of my favourite locations. We were getting rather wet so I decided we ought to shelter from the rain.

We ended up at the Broadway cinema and sat on some comfy seats just inside the automatic doors and just before the front of house reception. We people watched for some time but the rain continued. I sent a text to my wife telling her what we were doing. “Why don’t you get a beer?” she said.

The venue is dog friendly, but I wanted to make sure the bar area was OK for dogs, so I went to the front of house reception / booking desk and spoke to Abigail.

Abigail nipped into the bar and confirmed Elsie would be OK. I then had a chat about Elsie with Abigail and then asked if I could take some photos for my strangers project. Abigail said “Yes” without any hesitation. I was shooting with a wide angle lens which meant I could get some of the reception items in the frame to help tell the story. Abigail is in the second year of a BA degree in “Design for Film and Television”, a degree course preparing students for a career in production design, art direction or art. I asked if working front of house at an independent cinema was part of the degree or would it help with the studies. Abigail told me it wasn’t part of the degree and was working part time for the money!

Abigail asked me about my camera and I said it only shot in black and white. I showed the photos on the back of my camera and Abigail was impressed. Abigail took a look at my Insta’ account and added me on Insta’ saying it would be good to be part of my project

I thanked Abigail for the photos and made my way to the bar area to order a beer. I had half a pint of IPA and the bartender offered my a dog cocktail for Elsie ….. a bowl of water …. and a co-worker carried the water bowl to my seat ! How nice was that ?

The photo is shot wide open at f1.7, to cope with the dark light in the front of house area.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Judith Johnson ace
Wow , fantastic shot, and such a lovely smile
April 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , I like it too , I was worried about the lack of natural lighting
April 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely portrait! I would like to see Elsie in her rain coat. =)
April 10th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely smiley face. You def have the touch Phil
April 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam Mags , I have a phot in mono , but it needs to be in colour to appreciate the fashion statement she makes !!!!

@rensala thanks Renee that's so kind of you, I never ask any of my strangers to smile , I just take their photo while chatting !!!
April 10th, 2024  
Zilli
You did it again :)
April 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli thank you zilli , very kind of you
April 11th, 2024  
