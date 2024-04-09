Previous
Nottingham University : Trent Building by phil_howcroft
Photo 3133

Nottingham University : Trent Building

Built in 1928, the Trent Building is a Grade II listed buiding. It looks out across Highfields Park and boating lake (a public green space).

It looks good in black and white too !

Best on Black if you want to do an extra click
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise