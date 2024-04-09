Sign up
Photo 3133
Nottingham University : Trent Building
Built in 1928, the Trent Building is a Grade II listed buiding. It looks out across Highfields Park and boating lake (a public green space).
It looks good in black and white too !
Best on Black if you want to do an extra click
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
black and white
clouds
lake
leica
monochrome
clock tower
nottingham university
trent building
leica q2 monochrom
