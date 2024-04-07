100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 427 : Lucy

I was in Hockley on Wednesday afternoon, my favourite area of the city. I saw Lucy having a break outside the Ice Nine shop. Lucy works in the shop. It’s an independent shop selling silver jewellery, body jewellery, alternative clothing, smoking paraphernalia, and giftware



I thought Lucy would make a great stranger so approached her to ask for some photos. Lucy is a student, she’s in the final year of her degree course, studying the History of Art. Lucy thinks the shop is great. I told her I have some history with the shop, Jane, my wife bought a dress in the shop and as she was exiting the shop she bumped into a friend who she had done her nurse training with. Her friend was having a party at the weekend and invited Jane. I was at that party and that’s how I met Jane !!! That was 40+ years ago ! Lucy thought it was a lovely story. Ice Nine was a bit more mainstream back in the 1980’s !



Lucy asked me about my accent, recognising it wasn’t a Nottingham accent. I told her I was from Bolton and came to Nottingham to work when I graduated from Manchester Uni’. Lucy said she understood why I stayed in Nottingham as it’s a great city, she’s from Yorkshire and will be moving to Manchester to do her Masters once she graduates. We then went on to have a chat about Manchester.



I asked Lucy about her career prospects once she’s finished her Masters. Lucy said she’d like to work in Art.



That was it , Lucy’s break time was over and we exchanged Insta’ handles



I thanked her for allowing me to take her photo, oh and I asked her about her style, she tod me her fashion is Goth. I am sure you will agree Lucy looks fabulous as a Goth.

