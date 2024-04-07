100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 427 : Lucy

Previous
I was in Hockley on Wednesday afternoon, my favourite area of the city. I saw Lucy having a break outside the Ice Nine shop. Lucy works in the shop. It’s an independent shop selling silver jewellery, body jewellery, alternative clothing, smoking paraphernalia, and giftware

I thought Lucy would make a great stranger so approached her to ask for some photos. Lucy is a student, she’s in the final year of her degree course, studying the History of Art. Lucy thinks the shop is great. I told her I have some history with the shop, Jane, my wife bought a dress in the shop and as she was exiting the shop she bumped into a friend who she had done her nurse training with. Her friend was having a party at the weekend and invited Jane. I was at that party and that’s how I met Jane !!! That was 40+ years ago ! Lucy thought it was a lovely story. Ice Nine was a bit more mainstream back in the 1980’s !

Lucy asked me about my accent, recognising it wasn’t a Nottingham accent. I told her I was from Bolton and came to Nottingham to work when I graduated from Manchester Uni’. Lucy said she understood why I stayed in Nottingham as it’s a great city, she’s from Yorkshire and will be moving to Manchester to do her Masters once she graduates. We then went on to have a chat about Manchester.

I asked Lucy about her career prospects once she’s finished her Masters. Lucy said she’d like to work in Art.

That was it , Lucy’s break time was over and we exchanged Insta’ handles

I thanked her for allowing me to take her photo, oh and I asked her about her style, she tod me her fashion is Goth. I am sure you will agree Lucy looks fabulous as a Goth.
Pat Knowles ace
Love that story! A mile stone in your life! I think thise tights are ready for the bin Lucy! 🤣🤣 seriously I think they must be so uncomfortable with such big holes but who am I to say?
April 7th, 2024  
Philippa R
Great story and great model! Love the goth look, she seems like a real character. Nice photo Phil
April 7th, 2024  
Zilli
This is super cool. Love the way Lucy is dressed and made up, and melds with the environment. Love the story how you met your wife!
April 7th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a fab photo and story!
April 7th, 2024  
