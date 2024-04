Wollaton Park Boat House with my best friend

We went to Wollaton Park this morning as my friend Wendy, whose a volunteer at the Hall asked me if I'd take some photos of the old organ in the hall (she plays it for the public , it's really old and the pipes have to be manually pumped by her husband).



We went for a walk before I took the photos before Wendy's demonstration and then Jane, Elsie and I had a picnic in the park.



This photo is shot at the old disused boat houses by the lake, it makes a nice backdrop for Elsie and myself !