100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 426 : Jayden

Let me introduce you to Jayden, who I met on Wednesday in the “crowd funded” skate board, basket ball space in the Broadmarsh area of Nottingham. Jayden was stood underneath the tram lines taking part in a video film with a friend , Aaliyah, who is a digital creative



Jayden is a dancer, hip hop and street, and practices his skills at Take 1 Dance in Hyson Green, Nottingham. Jayden told me he has been dancing for 15 years and is 21 ! He is from Chesterfield, Derbyshire. I asked him if he was a professional, Jayden told me he was but doesn’t earn enough to go full time, he works at restaurant when not dancing.



He represents Take 1 Dance in competitions and is just on the comeback after sustaining and ACL injury at a Nike competition / battle in Paris. He sustained the injury coming out of a big jump.



Jayden seemed really keen to collaborate when I asked him to be part of my strangers project. I took photos of him in a couple of locations. He was wearing a baseball hat which was casting a shadow on his face. He was reluctant to remove the hat as it was his “brand”, he’d designed it and the T-Shirt he was wearing.



I asked his friend Aaliyah if she would be photographed with him, but she told me “I am always behind the camera” ( a lovely panasonic btw), she did however ask if she could video me taking Jayden’s photo. I said that was fine !



Good luck with your dancing career Jayden , I hope the injury has healed successfully.