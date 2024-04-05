Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 426 : Jayden by phil_howcroft
Photo 3130

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 426 : Jayden

Let me introduce you to Jayden, who I met on Wednesday in the “crowd funded” skate board, basket ball space in the Broadmarsh area of Nottingham. Jayden was stood underneath the tram lines taking part in a video film with a friend , Aaliyah, who is a digital creative

Jayden is a dancer, hip hop and street, and practices his skills at Take 1 Dance in Hyson Green, Nottingham. Jayden told me he has been dancing for 15 years and is 21 ! He is from Chesterfield, Derbyshire. I asked him if he was a professional, Jayden told me he was but doesn’t earn enough to go full time, he works at restaurant when not dancing.

He represents Take 1 Dance in competitions and is just on the comeback after sustaining and ACL injury at a Nike competition / battle in Paris. He sustained the injury coming out of a big jump.

Jayden seemed really keen to collaborate when I asked him to be part of my strangers project. I took photos of him in a couple of locations. He was wearing a baseball hat which was casting a shadow on his face. He was reluctant to remove the hat as it was his “brand”, he’d designed it and the T-Shirt he was wearing.

I asked his friend Aaliyah if she would be photographed with him, but she told me “I am always behind the camera” ( a lovely panasonic btw), she did however ask if she could video me taking Jayden’s photo. I said that was fine !

Good luck with your dancing career Jayden , I hope the injury has healed successfully.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Cool story and shot.
That hand sign is also the imported American Sign Language sign for OK. I use it myself in my BSL! (It is the slang version not the official sign)
April 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , good shout re' the hand sign , I thought it was peace , but I'm not hip and trendy like Jayden !! I will add it to my book of "street knowledge" !
April 5th, 2024  
Philippa R
He looks like a cool, hip guy! Nice photo, cute smile
April 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A cool dude !!!!!! I do not know what you would call him in today's language ! Cheeky with a great smile !
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise