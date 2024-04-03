100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 425 : Richard and Lottie

On Tuesday we went for a walk at Highfields Park. After the walk we went into Beeston town centre charity shops, looking for vintage cameras and lenses.



The Headway charity shop in Beeston is dog friendly, so our whippet Elsie came in with me. I went to the desk to ask if they had any stock. Richard who was behind the desk said he would have a look in the cabinets and also check in the stock room.



Elsie, put her front paws on the desk and popped her head over the counter. I think she’s learned that if she looks cute to the staff behind the desk she will get a treat. Lottie, who was also behind the counter did an “awww” when she saw Elsie and we had a chat about Elsie and whippets.



“Can she have a treat?” asked Lottie



“Yes she can, she will like that”



By this time Richard had told me they had no cameras. Elsie and I followed Lottie to the stock room and Lottie found some treats for her and fed them to Elsie. Some of the ladies from the back room came to ‘coo’ over Elsie.



As we made our way back to the tills / desk, I decided that having chatted to Richard and Lottie I would ask them for a strangers photo. They are both volunteers. I asked Lottie if she was a student and she said she was. She was in the last year of her fashion degree at Nottingham Trent Uni. I know that the Fashion course is well respected. I was surprised Lottie said Trent Uni, as most students in Beeston tended to be from Nottingham Uni rather than Trent Uni. Richard joked that he was a “mature student” !



I thanked them both for letting me take some photos and exchanged instagram details with Lottie.



I shot this at f2 and I’m pleased that both Lottie and Richard are pin sharp.



FYI : Headway’s mission is to promote understanding of all aspects of brain injury and provide information, support and services to survivors, their families and carers. In addition, Headway campaigns to reduce the incidence of brain injury.