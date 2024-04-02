Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3128
The Ice Cream Man - Mr Whipp
I'd just bought two 99's (in tubs rather than cornets) from Mr Whipp at Highfields Park in Nottingham.
As he gave me my change (it's £2-50 for a 99), I asked him if I could take his picture, he smiled and said yes.
He gave me a thumbs up and posed, but I prefer this shot as it is more relaxed and natural.
I had a queue of customers behind me, so I didn't get chance for a back story, so this doesn't make my strangers project.
BTW : I took a photo of a lady in this Ice Cram Van, Kim, stranger number 309, in April 2022
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2022-04-11
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3186
photos
113
followers
98
following
856% complete
View this month »
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
2nd April 2024 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice cream
,
street photography
,
leica
,
nottingham
,
adidas
,
ice cream van
,
streetie
,
mr whip
,
leica q2
,
leica q2 monochome
Renee Salamon
ace
Haven’t had a 99 in an age. Reminded me of Mr Whippy when I was a kid
April 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's a lovely natural portrait.
April 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@rensala
you will have to have one Renee , although London prices might be a bit more that £2-50 , btw this is MR. Whipp , no Y on his Van !!!!
April 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@robz
thanks Rob , much appreciated
April 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close