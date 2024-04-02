The Ice Cream Man - Mr Whipp

I'd just bought two 99's (in tubs rather than cornets) from Mr Whipp at Highfields Park in Nottingham.As he gave me my change (it's £2-50 for a 99), I asked him if I could take his picture, he smiled and said yes.He gave me a thumbs up and posed, but I prefer this shot as it is more relaxed and natural.I had a queue of customers behind me, so I didn't get chance for a back story, so this doesn't make my strangers project.BTW : I took a photo of a lady in this Ice Cram Van, Kim, stranger number 309, in April 2022