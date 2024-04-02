Previous
The Ice Cream Man - Mr Whipp by phil_howcroft
Photo 3128

The Ice Cream Man - Mr Whipp

I'd just bought two 99's (in tubs rather than cornets) from Mr Whipp at Highfields Park in Nottingham.

As he gave me my change (it's £2-50 for a 99), I asked him if I could take his picture, he smiled and said yes.

He gave me a thumbs up and posed, but I prefer this shot as it is more relaxed and natural.

I had a queue of customers behind me, so I didn't get chance for a back story, so this doesn't make my strangers project.

BTW : I took a photo of a lady in this Ice Cram Van, Kim, stranger number 309, in April 2022


https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2022-04-11

2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Haven’t had a 99 in an age. Reminded me of Mr Whippy when I was a kid
April 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's a lovely natural portrait.
April 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala you will have to have one Renee , although London prices might be a bit more that £2-50 , btw this is MR. Whipp , no Y on his Van !!!!
April 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@robz thanks Rob , much appreciated
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise