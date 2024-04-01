100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 424 : Debs

I went to Bolton on Monday to watch my team, Bolton Wanderers, play host to Reading FC. It was a “community day” at the Wanderers, a day embracing culture, diversity and inclusion at the club. The premiere suit (a big entertainment hall under the East Stand) held a “Bolton Unity Festival”. The hall had lots of stalls from local charities, societies, wellbeing clubs etc. One such stall was hosted by a local professional photographer, Debbie (Debs) who was exhibiting photos from her photography project capturing women in football from supporters, volunteers and women working within football clubs. Debs has photographed women at several local clubs, but was also promoting the “Bolton Fems” project, a platform showcasing the passion, dedication and loyalty and love of the female fans for Bolton Wanderers FC.



I spoke to Debs, husband first who talked me through several of Debs photos, I then spoke to Debs, a geeky equipment chat (well that’s what photographers do). It was nice to see that Debs had shot some of her images on medium format film, beautiful black and white images, printed in the darkroom.



I told Debs about my strangers project and asked her for a photo, I asked Debs to step outside the hall (which was quite dark) and stand by the entrance to the hall. I asked her to stand by some signage for the festival, to help tell the back story of the photo.



Thanks for the photo Debs and good luck with your “Bolton Fems” project.



Oh and as for the match, the Wanderers won 5-2, playing some beautiful football. We are third in the league, chasing Derby County for second spot and promotion to EFL L1.



“We are the one and only Wanderers”

