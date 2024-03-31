Previous
Sunday Jazz by phil_howcroft
Sunday Jazz

We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Band play at the Lion pub, Basford, Nottingham.

This is the singer Sara, blasting out a Jazz standard.

Shot at f1.7 to get as much light as possible from a dark venue

31st March 2024

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
You succeeded! Great focus on the singer!
March 31st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Excellent shot
March 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot in low light. I like that she is the one in focus.
March 31st, 2024  
