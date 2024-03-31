Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3126
Sunday Jazz
We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Band play at the Lion pub, Basford, Nottingham.
This is the singer Sara, blasting out a Jazz standard.
Shot at f1.7 to get as much light as possible from a dark venue
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3184
photos
113
followers
98
following
856% complete
View this month »
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
31st March 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
music
,
jazz
,
bokeh
,
leica
,
singer
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
leica q2 monochrom
Corinne C
ace
You succeeded! Great focus on the singer!
March 31st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Excellent shot
March 31st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot in low light. I like that she is the one in focus.
March 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close