Photo 3125
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 423 : Elijah, George and Mildred
I've already introduced you two these two beautiful dogs , George and Mildred. Their human Elijah becomes my stranger number 423.
We were at Mapperley Top, having a look around the charity shops for vintage lenses.
My wife went into the Coop and I saw Elijah with his two dogs stood outside the shop, so I introduced myself and asked for a photo.
Elijah’s dogs were George and Mildred
George on the left of the frame is 8 years old and Mildred is 2 years old.
I told George he was looking well for 8 and Mildred was very keen to say hello to me when I crouched down for a photo
They are terriers, their human told me they were Lakeland terriers
They look fabulous. Elijah was waiting for his wife to come out of the Coop,
BTW: People of a certain age will know that George and Mildred was a UK 70s sitcom !!!
BTW : For None-UK readers, The Coop is one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives, owned by more than 5 million members rather than big investors
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
11th March 2024 11:48am
Tags
black and white
dogs
smiles
street photography
leica
monochrome
coop
terriers
100 strangers
cooperative
black and white photography
streetie
100 strangers phil howcroft
lieca q2 monochrom
