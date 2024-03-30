Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 423 : Elijah, George and Mildred by phil_howcroft
Photo 3125

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 423 : Elijah, George and Mildred

I've already introduced you two these two beautiful dogs , George and Mildred. Their human Elijah becomes my stranger number 423.

We were at Mapperley Top, having a look around the charity shops for vintage lenses.

My wife went into the Coop and I saw Elijah with his two dogs stood outside the shop, so I introduced myself and asked for a photo.

George on the left of the frame is 8 years old and Mildred is 2 years old. 

I told George he was looking well for 8 and Mildred was very keen to say hello to me when I crouched down for a photo

They are terriers, their human told me they were Lakeland terriers

They look fabulous. Elijah was waiting for his wife to come out of the Coop,

BTW: People of a certain age will know that George and Mildred was a UK 70s sitcom !!!

BTW : For None-UK readers, The Coop is one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives, owned by more than 5 million members rather than big investors

30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Photo Details

