Good Friday Entertainment by phil_howcroft
Photo 3124

Good Friday Entertainment

We were walking to the Duck Park with Elsie, we walked past the "Cross Keys" pub and heard some music.

Every Friday they have a singer to entertain the customers. Today the sign on the window said "Scott Carr", who was belting out an Elvis song , "Suspicious Minds"

I said to Jane, I'm going to go in and take a photo, so I walked in the front door, took a few photos of Scott / Elvis , I nodded to a few people in the bar and then walked out again. Photo shoot over in a couple of minutes !!!

Some might say a "suspicious photographer" ....

Cracking tartan carpet .... Fully engaged customers too

29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
855% complete

Mags ace
Ha ha! I would have thought you were a suspicious photographer, if I didn't know you. Great b&w!
March 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a story telling image!
Your narrative is hilarious!
March 29th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags , it is a cool mono for sure

@corinnec glad you liked my narrative Corinne , I don't make a habit of going into pubs !
March 29th, 2024  
Helen Jane
Bold and brave. I admire your style.
March 29th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@helenhall nobody noticed Helen ,maybe the man on the back wall , Scott / Elvis gave me a nod as I pointed the camera towards him ! I was in and out in a minute , the two ladies on the right hand side of the frame (only 1 in view) gave me a smile !!!
March 29th, 2024  
