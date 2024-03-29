Good Friday Entertainment

We were walking to the Duck Park with Elsie, we walked past the "Cross Keys" pub and heard some music.



Every Friday they have a singer to entertain the customers. Today the sign on the window said "Scott Carr", who was belting out an Elvis song , "Suspicious Minds"



I said to Jane, I'm going to go in and take a photo, so I walked in the front door, took a few photos of Scott / Elvis , I nodded to a few people in the bar and then walked out again. Photo shoot over in a couple of minutes !!!



Some might say a "suspicious photographer" ....



Cracking tartan carpet .... Fully engaged customers too



