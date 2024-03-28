Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3123
Going Underground - Follow the Arrow
Trying out some low light photography in ASDA Arnold Car Park.
Street shot of a harsh 1970's bit of urban architecture . Brutal Architecture
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3182
photos
113
followers
98
following
855% complete
View this month »
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
29th March 2024 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
leica
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
arrow
,
car park
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
reportage
,
streetie
,
leica q2 monochrom
Mags
ace
Well done! Looks just like some places around here.
March 29th, 2024
Helen Jane
Show me a car park that looks much different to this. I avoid these multi stories if I possibly can. Still - I like how you have captured the shopping action here along side the cars.
March 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close