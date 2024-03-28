Previous
Next
Going Underground - Follow the Arrow by phil_howcroft
Photo 3123

Going Underground - Follow the Arrow

Trying out some low light photography in ASDA Arnold Car Park.

Street shot of a harsh 1970's bit of urban architecture . Brutal Architecture

28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Well done! Looks just like some places around here.
March 29th, 2024  
Helen Jane
Show me a car park that looks much different to this. I avoid these multi stories if I possibly can. Still - I like how you have captured the shopping action here along side the cars.
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise