You Want To Borrow How Much ?

We had a model night at camera club a couple of weeks ago. Our camera club hired a male model who reenacted / created three characters from the 1940's .... a butcher, undertaker and bank manager.



I've posted the butcher and the undertaker, this is the Bank Manager



Model, Ben Wilkes, doing his 1940's bank manager character, drinking whiskey, smoking a cigar and showing he's been on the "customer services training course"





