Previous
Photo 3122
You Want To Borrow How Much ?
We had a model night at camera club a couple of weeks ago. Our camera club hired a male model who reenacted / created three characters from the 1940's .... a butcher, undertaker and bank manager.
I've posted the butcher and the undertaker, this is the Bank Manager
Model, Ben Wilkes, doing his 1940's bank manager character, drinking whiskey, smoking a cigar and showing he's been on the "customer services training course"
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
4
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3180
photos
113
followers
98
following
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
14th March 2024 9:19pm
rose
,
actor
,
model
,
cigar
,
whiskey
,
1940s
,
bowler hat
,
bank manager
Mags
ace
LOL! This is great!
March 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
😂😂😂 Brilliant! Totally love it
March 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fun portrait. The facial expression is wonderfully captured.
I am impressed by the attention to details with your models.
March 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Brilliant fun portrait!
March 27th, 2024
I am impressed by the attention to details with your models.