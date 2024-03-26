Previous
You Want To Borrow How Much ? by phil_howcroft
Photo 3122

You Want To Borrow How Much ?

We had a model night at camera club a couple of weeks ago. Our camera club hired a male model who reenacted / created three characters from the 1940's .... a butcher, undertaker and bank manager.

I've posted the butcher and the undertaker, this is the Bank Manager

Model, Ben Wilkes, doing his 1940's bank manager character, drinking whiskey, smoking a cigar and showing he's been on the "customer services training course"


26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! This is great!
March 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
😂😂😂 Brilliant! Totally love it
March 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fun portrait. The facial expression is wonderfully captured.
I am impressed by the attention to details with your models.
March 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Brilliant fun portrait!
March 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise