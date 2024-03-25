My Best Friend

This is a selfie of me and my best friend, my little whippet Elsie. I sometimes say my only friend !!!



Shot at the side of our house, the light is always good and the side path always seems to create nice catchlights and the wall is a pretty good canvas too.



Elsie is a beautiful, graceful and very elegant dog, she steals the show in any photo (not that I could ever compare with her).



She’s a great friend, travels on the bus with me into Nottingham when I go on one of my city centre photowalks, looking for strangers. She has her own insta’ account too, not that she posts that often !!!



I always look better in black and white !