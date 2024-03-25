Previous
My Best Friend by phil_howcroft
Photo 3121

My Best Friend

This is a selfie of me and my best friend, my little whippet Elsie. I sometimes say my only friend !!!

Shot at the side of our house, the light is always good and the side path always seems to create nice catchlights and the wall is a pretty good canvas too.

Elsie is a beautiful, graceful and very elegant dog, she steals the show in any photo (not that I could ever compare with her).

She’s a great friend, travels on the bus with me into Nottingham when I go on one of my city centre photowalks, looking for strangers. She has her own insta’ account too, not that she posts that often !!!

I always look better in black and white !
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Annie D ace
You both look fabulous 🌟
March 25th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@annied thanks Annie , my hair is a bit long , I had it cut today , thanks for the kind words
March 25th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Well you are a handsome pair! Love the way Elsie has her legs so elegantly crossed!
March 25th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thanks Pat , yes Elsie's paws crossed looks great , I didn't notice until I uploaded the photo to my laptop
March 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such lovely words about your best friend & a lovely shot of the two of you.
March 25th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah love this. She is a natural model
March 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A sweet picture Phil!
She's such a great model, looking straight at the camera!
March 25th, 2024  
Zilli
This is so sweet! Now we know who grabs the attention of strangers (LOL).
March 25th, 2024  
Helen Jane
It is clear how fond of Elsie you are - but with your people skills - as evidenced by your strangers photography - I doubt very much that she is your only friend.
March 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a happy picture - you clearly both love being together, I love it!
March 25th, 2024  
