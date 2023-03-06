Previous
Push The Handle Down Elsie by phil_howcroft
Push The Handle Down Elsie

Elsie our little whippet was on the patio and garden. She was doing some exploring and 'helping' me do some tidying up in the garden.

I had my camera to hand !

The back door was closed.

"Lets go and find Mummy" I told her

"Yes but the door is shut" said Elsie

"Push the handle down" I said

6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

Pat Knowles ace
Elsie is very tall Phil….taller than Ruby I’m thinking! I think she is also a very intelligent girl!
March 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thanks pat , I think she's about the same height with her legs but her body might be a tad longer , she is stretching a lot here :)
March 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Nice doggy conversation. She is standing so tall and expectant
March 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ha! Brilliant capture of lovely Elsie.
March 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
That's a fun post Phil. I'd love to meet Elsie in person!
March 8th, 2023  
