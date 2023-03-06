Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2793
Push The Handle Down Elsie
Elsie our little whippet was on the patio and garden. She was doing some exploring and 'helping' me do some tidying up in the garden.
I had my camera to hand !
The back door was closed.
"Lets go and find Mummy" I told her
"Yes but the door is shut" said Elsie
"Push the handle down" I said
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2856
photos
114
followers
103
following
765% complete
View this month »
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
5th March 2023 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
door
,
whippet
Pat Knowles
ace
Elsie is very tall Phil….taller than Ruby I’m thinking! I think she is also a very intelligent girl!
March 8th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
thanks pat , I think she's about the same height with her legs but her body might be a tad longer , she is stretching a lot here :)
March 8th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice doggy conversation. She is standing so tall and expectant
March 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ha! Brilliant capture of lovely Elsie.
March 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
That's a fun post Phil. I'd love to meet Elsie in person!
March 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close