100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 358 : Lynda and Betty

I went into Nottingham on Monday afternoon. I saw several potential strangers but everyone seemed to be rushing around and I didn’t approach anybody.



As I was walking back to my car, I walked through the arboretum and saw 2 dogs and 3 humans having a chat. I went to say hello to the dogs, in fact one of them walked over to me to say hello. The dog was a whippet cross (its Mum was a whippet, but its human didn’t know what the Dad was). It was a friendly and old dog, I struck up a chat with the owner. When I asked for a stranger photo the lady said she wasn’t photogenic so declined. Her friend though Lynda, said “You can photograph me”.



This is Lynda with her dog Betty, they’ve been together for six years. Betty is a cross between a Pug and a Pomeranian . Lynda told me it is known as a Puguranian. I did a google and google ,who as you all know is never ever wrong, told me the following names are commonly used Pug-A-Pom, Pomapug, Pugapom, Pugpom, Pug-Pom and Puguranian. I think I quite like Lynda’s use of Puguranian



I took several shots of Lynda and Betty, but this is my fave as it is one of the few where I have both Betty and Lynda in focus.



I got a photo of the whippet cross and it's human , as the human said I could take a shot from distance of them both walking together !

