Graham

This isn't a stranger shot as I met Graham a couple of years ago. He's a regular at the "duck park" and loves feeding the ducks. He told me he buys food from Wilko's , Sainsbury's or the kiosk at the park cafe



He goes to the park with his mother , but she was shopping in Sainsbury's (across the road) when I met him. He showed me an empty bag of bird food.



"£2-00 in Sainsbury's , I have to budget carefully though as I'm on a pension "



He like Elsie , our whippet , making a big fuss over her as we chatted.



He used to "co own" a dog , a collie dog, a neighbour on his street had dementia , so Graham took his dog in (as his neighbour couldn't cope) . His neighbour still had access to the collie , but Graham was the dogs primary carer.



Grraham , readily agreed to a photo.



Feeding the ducks , one of the simple pleasures in life