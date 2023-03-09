Previous
Next
Graham by phil_howcroft
Photo 2795

Graham

This isn't a stranger shot as I met Graham a couple of years ago. He's a regular at the "duck park" and loves feeding the ducks. He told me he buys food from Wilko's , Sainsbury's or the kiosk at the park cafe

He goes to the park with his mother , but she was shopping in Sainsbury's (across the road) when I met him. He showed me an empty bag of bird food.

"£2-00 in Sainsbury's , I have to budget carefully though as I'm on a pension "

He like Elsie , our whippet , making a big fuss over her as we chatted.

He used to "co own" a dog , a collie dog, a neighbour on his street had dementia , so Graham took his dog in (as his neighbour couldn't cope) . His neighbour still had access to the collie , but Graham was the dogs primary carer.

Grraham , readily agreed to a photo.

Feeding the ducks , one of the simple pleasures in life
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very nice portrait of Graham.
March 10th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
He looks as if he is about to say something! Good photo!
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise