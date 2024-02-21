100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 414 : Liv

Previous
I was walking through “The Exchange” in Nottingham, it’s an up market shopping mall in the heart of the city. I noticed a lady having her photo took and wondered if it was a professional photo shoot. As I approached the photographer and model, I saw they were doing mobile phone photography, so I assumed it was just two friends.

As I got parallel with them, the shoot finished and the two women started walking back up the mall street. When I saw the ‘model’ I decided she would make a great stranger for my project. So I ran after them (yes I ran after them) and introduced myself.

Meet Liv, who was being photographed by one of her work colleagues. Liv and her co-worker were returning to their unit in the mall, The Blue Banana, a piercing and alternative culture store. At the store you can be pierced, by clothes, footwear, bags, accessories, jewellery and much more.

When I asked for some photos, Liv agreed and her colleague took her lanyard off her. Liv told me she does some modelling, models some of her shops items, enjoys photography, works in sales at the store and designs tattoos.

I asked her if we could move to the entrance to the mall, we could use natural light and be sheltered from the light rain. I took a few shots in different styles, headshots, full body shots , half body shots. When we returned to the mall, I also took some photos of Liv outside the entrance to her shop.

Liv struck some great poses for me and after a few minutes the shoot was over. We exchanged social media details and shook hands.

I am sure you agree, Liv looks amazing. According to her Insta’ account, Liv describes her fashion and look as Goth. Fabulous
Mags
Oh my! Isn't she something else. Great portrait and story!
February 21st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam she is Mags, I might ask her if she wants to collaborate , I do a shoot for her and she gets a great portfolio
February 21st, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Great shot and story
February 21st, 2024  
Mags
@phil_howcroft Nice! So when are you going to collaborate with this old gal? JK, but it would be fun.
February 21st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam ha ha Mags , it's a long way to go to collaborate
February 21st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
@busylady thanks Judith , I just had to ask Liv for a photo
February 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
She is a walking advertisement for her shop! What a great sultry look she gave you.
February 21st, 2024  
Annie D
she has some serious piercings - what a great model and fab portrait
February 21st, 2024  
