100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 414 : Liv

I was walking through “The Exchange” in Nottingham, it’s an up market shopping mall in the heart of the city. I noticed a lady having her photo took and wondered if it was a professional photo shoot. As I approached the photographer and model, I saw they were doing mobile phone photography, so I assumed it was just two friends.



As I got parallel with them, the shoot finished and the two women started walking back up the mall street. When I saw the ‘model’ I decided she would make a great stranger for my project. So I ran after them (yes I ran after them) and introduced myself.



Meet Liv, who was being photographed by one of her work colleagues. Liv and her co-worker were returning to their unit in the mall, The Blue Banana, a piercing and alternative culture store. At the store you can be pierced, by clothes, footwear, bags, accessories, jewellery and much more.



When I asked for some photos, Liv agreed and her colleague took her lanyard off her. Liv told me she does some modelling, models some of her shops items, enjoys photography, works in sales at the store and designs tattoos.



I asked her if we could move to the entrance to the mall, we could use natural light and be sheltered from the light rain. I took a few shots in different styles, headshots, full body shots , half body shots. When we returned to the mall, I also took some photos of Liv outside the entrance to her shop.



Liv struck some great poses for me and after a few minutes the shoot was over. We exchanged social media details and shook hands.



I am sure you agree, Liv looks amazing. According to her Insta’ account, Liv describes her fashion and look as Goth. Fabulous