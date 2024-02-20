Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .413 : Matt by phil_howcroft
We went to Highfields on Monday afternoon, a public green space / park set in the University of Nottingham grounds. When we got for a walk to Highfields we always have a walk through the university campus as it has a nice vibe and some great buildings too. As we walked towards the Students Union building, we noticed a big marquee on the car park.

Outside the marquee I spoke to a young student, Matt, inside the marquee was a Nottingham Christian Union event, the event had two different speakers on the topic of “true fulfilment”. “What really is it? Can I be truly fulfilled? And can I find fulfilment in Jesus?”

Matt told me that the event was not restricted to students, members of the public could attend. Attendees could have a free buffet lunch too. Matt is a first year Economics student. I asked him about his job prospects when he graduated, Matt thought that he should be OK, but hadn’t made any plans yet regarding his career choices. I asked Matt where he came from and he replied Watford.

I asked if he was a Watford FC supporter and Matt enthusiastically said “Yes”. We then had a nice football chat, I told him I’d been to Vicarage Road (the home of Watford FC) many years ago watching my team, Bolton Wanderers. Matt knew about the Wanderers from when we were a top Premier League side, “Jay Jay Okocha ...so good they named him twice” he said. I was impressed he knew that as when Jay Jay was in his prime, I doubt Matt was born !

Matt is in halls of residences, I asked him if he had sorted out his year 2 accommodation yet. Matt told me he was moving into Lenton. I told him he’d be OK in Lenton, it’s a nice urban community and has a sizeable student population.

Matt was finishing his stint as a welcome host for the event. I asked him if he was off to lectures. He only had one lecture on a Monday ! 16.00 to 17.00 at the end of the day. “I’m not getting my money’s worth today” joked Matt. “One lecture” I said “It was full on all day when I was a student 40 something years ago” !

When I told Matt I’d photographed over 400 strangers, he asked if he was the first Watford FC stranger. I told him I think he was. He pumped the air in celebration (like a footballer does). We shook hands and I wished him good luck with his degree and career.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Casablanca ace
What a fabulous narrative and a super portrait. He looks so happy on the inside and the outside, if you see what I mean! His smile lights up his eyes. Wishing him every good thing too. Love the last paragraph! Clearly loves Watford FC!
February 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Matt sure is a good looking young man! Well done.
February 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' Matt had a lovely smile and I had a great chat with him . I see what you mean . My wife said "he seems like a nice lad" . He was :)
February 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
He has the BEST smile
February 20th, 2024  
