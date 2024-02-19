Previous
Stepping out by phil_howcroft
Photo 3090

Stepping out

We went to Highfields this afternoon , a public green space / park set in the University of Nottingham grounds.

It's a lovely place for a walk. The last bit of the walk was along a muddy path with several puddles, so we took a short cut up some steps to the university campus.

Elsie our little whippet was off lead and made the ascent up the steps look easy. Here she is looking back at Jane and myself, probably thinking "Oh no my Dad has his camera out again !!!"

She did pose rather nicely though in the dappled sunlight. Whippets still need a winter coat !


19th February 2024

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Philippa R
Super photo Phil! Elsie looks like she's dispensing wisdom on those below her (and you're right, she's definitely thinking 'oh no, the camera again')
February 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely photo of Elsie! She seems to be so well behaved!
February 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Awww sweetheart! She poses well for you.
February 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Will this do Dad ? nicely posing half way up the stone steps !
February 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Hello Elsie! So sweet.
February 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks casa' she does pose nicely , especially if you talk to her, she pricks her ears up :)

@corinnec Corinne , she is really good off lead , although we only let her off lead when it's safe to do so and try to avoid other dogs

@philippar thanks Philippa , that is a good call re' the wisdom , she seems very intelligent !
February 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl , it will do nicely beryl

@marlboromaam Mags many thanks , she is very sweet for sure
February 19th, 2024  
