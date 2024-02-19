Stepping out

We went to Highfields this afternoon , a public green space / park set in the University of Nottingham grounds.



It's a lovely place for a walk. The last bit of the walk was along a muddy path with several puddles, so we took a short cut up some steps to the university campus.



Elsie our little whippet was off lead and made the ascent up the steps look easy. Here she is looking back at Jane and myself, probably thinking "Oh no my Dad has his camera out again !!!"



She did pose rather nicely though in the dappled sunlight. Whippets still need a winter coat !





