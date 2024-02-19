Sign up
Previous
Photo 3090
Stepping out
We went to Highfields this afternoon , a public green space / park set in the University of Nottingham grounds.
It's a lovely place for a walk. The last bit of the walk was along a muddy path with several puddles, so we took a short cut up some steps to the university campus.
Elsie our little whippet was off lead and made the ascent up the steps look easy. Here she is looking back at Jane and myself, probably thinking "Oh no my Dad has his camera out again !!!"
She did pose rather nicely though in the dappled sunlight. Whippets still need a winter coat !
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
7
2
Phil Howcroft
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
Views
7
7
Comments
7
7
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
19th February 2024 1:57pm
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
pink
,
pet
,
pup
,
puppy
,
steps
,
doggy
,
whippet
,
highfields
,
university of nottingham
Philippa R
Super photo Phil! Elsie looks like she's dispensing wisdom on those below her (and you're right, she's definitely thinking 'oh no, the camera again')
February 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely photo of Elsie! She seems to be so well behaved!
February 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Awww sweetheart! She poses well for you.
February 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Will this do Dad ? nicely posing half way up the stone steps !
February 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Hello Elsie! So sweet.
February 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks casa' she does pose nicely , especially if you talk to her, she pricks her ears up :)
@corinnec
Corinne , she is really good off lead , although we only let her off lead when it's safe to do so and try to avoid other dogs
@philippar
thanks Philippa , that is a good call re' the wisdom , she seems very intelligent !
February 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
thanks beryl , it will do nicely beryl
@marlboromaam
Mags many thanks , she is very sweet for sure
February 19th, 2024
