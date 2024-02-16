Previous
Old School Reggae by phil_howcroft
Photo 3089

Old School Reggae

Another photo from the celebration of Winnie Williams life (see previous post for the uplifting back story).

Old school Reggae singer (I didn't catch his name on the announcements) rocks the venue with classic old school Reggae.

He joked he'd left his walking stick behind the stage. He was a great singer. I'm sure he can tell a story or two
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Philippa R
Fabulous photo, especially with the trumpeter in the background. Black and white really suits these photos
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Another great portrait! I like the musicians in the background
February 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
great image Phil
February 17th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nicely shot!
February 17th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wonderful! I grew up surrounded by reggae music. I’d have loved this.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise