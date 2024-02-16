Sign up
Photo 3089
Photo 3089
Old School Reggae
Another photo from the celebration of Winnie Williams life (see previous post for the uplifting back story).
Old school Reggae singer (I didn't catch his name on the announcements) rocks the venue with classic old school Reggae.
He joked he'd left his walking stick behind the stage. He was a great singer. I'm sure he can tell a story or two
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
5
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3147
photos
112
followers
99
following
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
Tags
musician
,
music
,
singer
,
mono
,
reggae
,
monochromatic
,
black and white "black and white photography
Philippa R
Fabulous photo, especially with the trumpeter in the background. Black and white really suits these photos
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Another great portrait! I like the musicians in the background
February 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
great image Phil
February 17th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very nicely shot!
February 17th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wonderful! I grew up surrounded by reggae music. I’d have loved this.
February 17th, 2024
