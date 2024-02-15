Previous
Zanubian Sings For Winnie ( long read , but a uplifting read ) by phil_howcroft
Photo 3088

Zanubian Sings For Winnie ( long read , but a uplifting read )

Many long term followers will know of my friend Mellonie. I've photographed her several times singing in her reggae band, I did a fashion shoot for her in 2018 and photographed her among the bluebells a couple of years ago.

Melanie lost her husband Winnie Williams at the start of 2024. Winnie was a well known, well respected and much loved musician.

Mellonie asked me if I would take some photos at Winnie's funeral and at the celebration of his life event later in the day.

The celebration event was an uplifting occasion. Creatives from the Nottingham music scene and beyond, came together at the Marcus Garvey centre in a tribute concert to Winnie. Reggae , Ska , Soul and R&B filled the room.

It was an honour to be part of the day. I was worried about taking photos at a funeral, but there was a professional team recording the event on video, so I just took some informal shots from me seat in the balcony and then people outside the church after the funeral.

This is Zanubian, a local singer from Nottingham, who also sings with Mellonie in her band. I've photographed Zanubian before (she was part of the fashion shoot and I've also photographed her performing as a solo act).

It was really dark on the stage of the venue , so I had to bump up the Iso to get some decent photos

There's a lovely article about Winnie in the link below (lots of adverts in the article but just scroll past them)

https://www.nottinghampost.com/whats-on/music-nightlife/nottingham-chart-topper-kws-winston-9054962



15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Corinne C ace
A moving story Phil. You captured a fabulous portrait of Zanubian. I admire the perfect focus!
February 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is a terrific capture with such nice tonal depth. I think music is one of the best ways to celebrate a life. Thank you for the great story.
February 16th, 2024  
Philippa R
As Corinne C said the focus on the photo is perfect! Beautiful shot, you can almost hear the music
February 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful narative , and a great shot of Zanubian on stage singing ! Love the facial expression !
February 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fabulous shot!
February 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot & narrative. I would imagine it feels a bit odd taking photos at funeral, not a usual thing, but I’m sure you did it justice.
February 16th, 2024  
