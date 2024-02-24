Previous
Phil's Canine Strangers : No. 3 : Thompson
Phil's Canine Strangers : No. 3 : Thompson

This is Thompson, canine stranger number 3.

He's an English Bulldog / British Bulldog.

He and his owner are my next 100 strangers photo, so I will tell you his back story in my next photo.

He's 3 years old !

