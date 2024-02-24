Sign up
Previous
Photo 3094
Phil's Canine Strangers : No. 3 : Thompson
This is Thompson, canine stranger number 3.
He's an English Bulldog / British Bulldog.
He and his owner are my next 100 strangers photo, so I will tell you his back story in my next photo.
He's 3 years old !
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
21st February 2024 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bulldog
,
english bulldog
,
phil's canine strangers
