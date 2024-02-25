Sign up
Previous
Photo 3095
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 415 : Neil and Thompson
This is Neil and his English / British Bull Dog Thompson, who I met on Wednesday in Nottingham.
“Hi, I love your dog, can I say hello”
“Yes, he’s a big softie”
“What’s his name?”
“Thompson”
“Hello Thompson, nice to meet you mate” (I stroke his head and make a fuss of him)
“Why Thompson, with or without a P?”
“Thompson with a P, it’s my wife’s maiden name, there’s not many Thompson’s left in the family, so he’s got the name”
“Awww , how old is he?”
“He’s 3, he’s a big boy”
“He is for sure, what are you doing here?”
“We are waiting for my wife, his Mum. She works at the caff on the corner there. I’ve finished work so we have come down to meet her”
At that point the owner of the cafe, comes out and gives Neil a sausage (not a sausage for Neil, I add, it’s for Thompson)
Thompson spots the sausage and enjoys eating it. Being a bulldog he slathers quite a lot !
Neil tells me it was a chicken sausage !
At that point I introduce myself and ask for a photo for my project.
Neil asks Thompson to look at the camera and I managed to get a few shots of both of them looking at the camera.
I asked Neil if I could post the photos online.
“Yes that’s fine” said Neil “I’m not wanted !!!”
I gave Neil a contact card, we shook hands and I gave Thompson one last stroke.
I smiled as I walked away.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3153
photos
111
followers
97
following
847% complete
View this month »
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
21st February 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
street photography
,
pet
,
pup
,
nottingham
,
100 strangers
,
english bulldog
,
streetie
,
100 strangers phil howcroft
Pat Knowles
ace
Well they say owners & dogs have a look of each other! They even sit like each other! Great photo!
February 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! two of a kind !!
February 25th, 2024
