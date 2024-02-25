100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 415 : Neil and Thompson

This is Neil and his English / British Bull Dog Thompson, who I met on Wednesday in Nottingham.



“Hi, I love your dog, can I say hello”



“Yes, he’s a big softie”



“What’s his name?”



“Thompson”



“Hello Thompson, nice to meet you mate” (I stroke his head and make a fuss of him)



“Why Thompson, with or without a P?”



“Thompson with a P, it’s my wife’s maiden name, there’s not many Thompson’s left in the family, so he’s got the name”



“Awww , how old is he?”



“He’s 3, he’s a big boy”



“He is for sure, what are you doing here?”



“We are waiting for my wife, his Mum. She works at the caff on the corner there. I’ve finished work so we have come down to meet her”



At that point the owner of the cafe, comes out and gives Neil a sausage (not a sausage for Neil, I add, it’s for Thompson)



Thompson spots the sausage and enjoys eating it. Being a bulldog he slathers quite a lot !



Neil tells me it was a chicken sausage !



At that point I introduce myself and ask for a photo for my project.



Neil asks Thompson to look at the camera and I managed to get a few shots of both of them looking at the camera.



I asked Neil if I could post the photos online.



“Yes that’s fine” said Neil “I’m not wanted !!!”



I gave Neil a contact card, we shook hands and I gave Thompson one last stroke.



I smiled as I walked away.