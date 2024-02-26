Phil's Canine Friends " No. 4 : Ingonyama and Enamabala

I spotted these two giant poodles at Wollaton park on Sunday afternoon.



I went chasing after them when I saw them being walked by their humans.



Their human's were a Chinese couple and when I asked the names of the dogs I think they said Ingonyama and Enamabala (lion king song). The Chinese couple's English was difficult to understand, so I'm not too sure if I got the names 100% correct.



The humans tried to make them pose for me, but the poodles weren't exactly listening.



The black poor "he ok to pet" , but the pink poodle "don't pet her"



So I petted the black poodle

