Previous
Next
Phil's Canine Friends " No. 4 : Ingonyama and Enamabala by phil_howcroft
Photo 3096

Phil's Canine Friends " No. 4 : Ingonyama and Enamabala

I spotted these two giant poodles at Wollaton park on Sunday afternoon.

I went chasing after them when I saw them being walked by their humans.

Their human's were a Chinese couple and when I asked the names of the dogs I think they said Ingonyama and Enamabala (lion king song). The Chinese couple's English was difficult to understand, so I'm not too sure if I got the names 100% correct.

The humans tried to make them pose for me, but the poodles weren't exactly listening.

The black poor "he ok to pet" , but the pink poodle "don't pet her"

So I petted the black poodle
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise