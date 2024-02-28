100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .416 : Maurice and Billy

We went to Wollaton Park on Sunday afternoon, its a a 500 acre park in Nottingham, which includes a deer park. It’s a municipal park and the people of Nottingham are very proud of it.



While walking around the park, we met Maurice, he had a Canon 5D mark III camera hanging from his left shoulder and Billy, a 3 years old parrot was also on his left shoulder. Yes a parrot on his shoulder !



It would have been rude of me not to engage with Maurice and Billy, so I started by asking about the camera on his shoulder (I am a camera geek after all). Maurice was with a young Chinese lady, Sophie, a friend if his, who had what I thought was a beautiful Nikon Z fc camera.



I had Elsie with me and she was getting very excited as Jane had walked away from Maurice, Sophie, Billy and myself as Jane knew what was going to happen next. I was going to ask Maurice and Billy for a stranger photo !



I told Maurice I was an amateur photographer and asked if I could take his and Billy’s photo for my project.



Maurice and Billy duly obliged and I took a few shots with my fabulous Sony RX100 VII



Maurice told me Billy would live another 50 years. I didn’t ask that question, it was an additional response to my question asking how old was Billy.



“He will see you out then” I said



“Thanks for that” was Maurice’s response, implying he wasn’t too impressed by my statement !



I asked Maurice if I could post the photos onto social media. He misheard me and thought I asked for a photo of me and Billy. He put Billy onto my shoulder, so I gave him my little Sony and he took some photos ! The RX100 was on it’s widest angle (24mm) and he was but one metre from me, so a wide angle shot so close to me isn’t very flattering (judge for yourself when I post it).

