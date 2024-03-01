Sign up
Photo 3099
My Best Friend
My best friend, some might say my only friend !!!
Elsie our little whippet, looking beautiful as she poses for me in our lounge, using natural light from the window .
Those eyes !!! My best friend
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
pet
,
bokeh
,
pup
,
puppy
,
doggy
,
whippet
,
dog nose
,
dog eyes
FBailey
ace
The look of love ...
March 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
She is a beauty!
March 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , we think so
@fbailey
awwww thank you Felicity
March 3rd, 2024
@fbailey awwww thank you Felicity