When Phil met Billy ...actually it's Barry !!!! by phil_howcroft
When Phil met Billy ...actually it's Barry !!!!

This is the parrot I met last week in my stranger shot.

This is Maurice's parrot Billy, well that's what I said in my stranger narrative.

When my wife read the stranger story, she said "You said it was Barry, not Billy"

I checked my 'notes' on my mobile phone and it was indeed Barry !

So meet Barry, not Billy.

I handed my camera to Maurice and he took the photos wide angle from close distance, which many of you will know is not the most flattering of viewpoints !!!
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, what a fun shot! Barry will be delighted you got his name right today LOL
March 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , if u look carefully he has a lead attached to his foot !
March 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a great shot of the shenanigans of Pirate Phil & his parrot Barry! - hilarious!
March 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford "pieces of 8" Carole "pieces of 8"
March 3rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
I like Billy better :)
March 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@pdulis ha ha :)
March 3rd, 2024  
