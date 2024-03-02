When Phil met Billy ...actually it's Barry !!!!

This is the parrot I met last week in my stranger shot.



This is Maurice's parrot Billy, well that's what I said in my stranger narrative.



When my wife read the stranger story, she said "You said it was Barry, not Billy"



I checked my 'notes' on my mobile phone and it was indeed Barry !



So meet Barry, not Billy.



I handed my camera to Maurice and he took the photos wide angle from close distance, which many of you will know is not the most flattering of viewpoints !!!

