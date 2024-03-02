Sign up
Previous
Photo 3100
When Phil met Billy ...actually it's Barry !!!!
This is the parrot I met last week in my stranger shot.
This is Maurice's parrot Billy, well that's what I said in my stranger narrative.
When my wife read the stranger story, she said "You said it was Barry, not Billy"
I checked my 'notes' on my mobile phone and it was indeed Barry !
So meet Barry, not Billy.
I handed my camera to Maurice and he took the photos wide angle from close distance, which many of you will know is not the most flattering of viewpoints !!!
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3158
photos
111
followers
97
following
849% complete
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
25th February 2024 3:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
smile
,
portrait
,
black and white
,
parrot
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
selfie
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, what a fun shot! Barry will be delighted you got his name right today LOL
March 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' , if u look carefully he has a lead attached to his foot !
March 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a great shot of the shenanigans of Pirate Phil & his parrot Barry! - hilarious!
March 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
"pieces of 8" Carole "pieces of 8"
March 3rd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
I like Billy better :)
March 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@pdulis
ha ha :)
March 3rd, 2024
