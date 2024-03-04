Sign up
Previous
Photo 3101
All Hallows Church in the valley mist
We had a walk around Gedling Country Park, first thing this morning.
From the top of the park the views are fabulous as you are in one of the highest places in the county.
This is the view of All Hallows Church in Gedling, the Trent Valley beyond the church is slightly misty, creating a very atmospheric photo (well I like it !!!)
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
4th March 2024 10:30am
Tags
black and white
,
church
,
landscape
,
village
,
mono
,
nottinghamshire
,
notts
,
gedling
,
all hallows
Casablanca
ace
It is a very striking tower from this perspective. I like the mistiness too.
March 4th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa , it is a big tower for sure and dominates the village (Gedling is still classed as a village)
March 4th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
I like it too, although I'm looking on my phone and I zoomed in a bit. I like the area around and to the right of the church spire. It might make a good crop.
March 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Certainly a great view!
March 4th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fabulous landscape
March 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful weather capture and view!
March 4th, 2024
