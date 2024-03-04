Previous
All Hallows Church in the valley mist by phil_howcroft
Photo 3101

All Hallows Church in the valley mist

We had a walk around Gedling Country Park, first thing this morning.

From the top of the park the views are fabulous as you are in one of the highest places in the county.

This is the view of All Hallows Church in Gedling, the Trent Valley beyond the church is slightly misty, creating a very atmospheric photo (well I like it !!!)
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
It is a very striking tower from this perspective. I like the mistiness too.
March 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa , it is a big tower for sure and dominates the village (Gedling is still classed as a village)
March 4th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
I like it too, although I'm looking on my phone and I zoomed in a bit. I like the area around and to the right of the church spire. It might make a good crop.
March 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Certainly a great view!
March 4th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous landscape
March 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful weather capture and view!
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise