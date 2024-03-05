Rescue

We went to Mansfield on Monday afternoon , as we walked into the town centre, two fire engines passed us with flashing blue lights.



a stopped in the market square.



A workman had become stuck on his crane, the hydraulics had failed and therefore he had to be rescued by the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.



This photo shows a firefighter attaching a harness to the workman, before he stepped across the 'gap'.



The workman was getting barracked by his co-workers. The onlooking crowd applauded when the man stepped onto terra firma.









