Previous
Photo 3102
Rescue
We went to Mansfield on Monday afternoon , as we walked into the town centre, two fire engines passed us with flashing blue lights.
a stopped in the market square.
A workman had become stuck on his crane, the hydraulics had failed and therefore he had to be rescued by the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
This photo shows a firefighter attaching a harness to the workman, before he stepped across the 'gap'.
The workman was getting barracked by his co-workers. The onlooking crowd applauded when the man stepped onto terra firma.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3160
photos
111
followers
97
following
849% complete
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
4th March 2024 2:52pm
rescue
,
firefighters
,
crane
,
mansfield
,
fire brigade
Mags
ace
Great POV and capture!
March 6th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, what a great photo opportunity
March 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
An impressive perspective. I would not like being stuck so high in the air!
March 6th, 2024
Helen Jane
I imagine the worker was rather embarrassed to have a crowd gather to watch his rescue. Sounds like an unexpected afternoon's entertainment. Glad all were safely grounded.
March 6th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice job documenting the action!
March 6th, 2024
