Rescue by phil_howcroft
Photo 3102

Rescue

We went to Mansfield on Monday afternoon , as we walked into the town centre, two fire engines passed us with flashing blue lights.

a stopped in the market square.

A workman had become stuck on his crane, the hydraulics had failed and therefore he had to be rescued by the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

This photo shows a firefighter attaching a harness to the workman, before he stepped across the 'gap'.

The workman was getting barracked by his co-workers. The onlooking crowd applauded when the man stepped onto terra firma.




5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Great POV and capture!
March 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, what a great photo opportunity
March 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An impressive perspective. I would not like being stuck so high in the air!
March 6th, 2024  
Helen Jane
I imagine the worker was rather embarrassed to have a crowd gather to watch his rescue. Sounds like an unexpected afternoon's entertainment. Glad all were safely grounded.
March 6th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice job documenting the action!
March 6th, 2024  
