100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .417 : Pastor Sharon

There is a beautiful red brick building in Nottingham city centre, it is the Congregational Centre building, which dates from 1863.

As I walked past the building I noticed 3 people were outside, I also noticed a big sign stating that the building will soon be hosting the Omega New Grace Church. I asked the people outside the building if they were part of the church. They were indeed part of the church and we had a long conversation. Meet Sharon, Pastor Sharon, the vicar, lead person of the church. Sharon was with her son and a young lady, who she introduced as her granddaughter, but is actually just a really close friend of the family.



When I asked Sharon what type of church it was, Sharon did a little dance and raised her hands, I asked if it was gospel and Sharon nodded in agreement. I asked her if she was a good gospel singer and Sharon told me she was and asked me if I sing. I told her I sing to the radio, sing to my grandchildren, with my grandchildren and sing in the car. What style genre asked her son? “Well I sing to anything”. I think I was bigging up my singing skills. The church is a Pentecostal church and is moving to the premises from Bulwell. Sharon told me they can reach out to more people in the city centre and the congregation from Bulwell would follow them to the city. Sharon also told me her church feeds the homeless and would again be able to reach out to more people in the new location.



Sharon asked me if I was a Christian and did I go to church? I told her we take our Grandson to a midweek toddler service as St. Mary’s in Arnold every week (we took our Granddaughter too before she started nursery school). Sharon told me she had recently moved to Arnold and told me where she lived, which is actually only a short walk from our house. I asked her where she shopped. I don’t really know why I asked her that, but she told me Lidl, ASDA and Sainsbury’s and also used the Leisure Centre!



Elsie, my little whippet was with me and Sharon’s son told me she kept nudging me, I think she may have been getting restless ! As you can see Sharon (and her family) agreed to a photoshoot and I got some great photos.



Sharon added me on WhatsApp as we completed the shoot (her profile name is Shaza !!). What a fabulous meeting

