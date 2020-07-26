Previous
My Garden July 2020 by phil_sandford
My Garden July 2020

Another shot of the garden taken around a month after the last one.

The Alliums, are done, As are the Lupins, Delphiniums and many other plants are. The Valerias continue to provide a splash of red, the green growth of the Agapanthus are now beginning to shoot the blue flowers and Dahlias are coming in full growth but only the ones behind where I’m stood have flowers. In the background you can see the colour of the Cone Flowers.

Stay safe everybody

If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, click on the tag below Philsgarden
26th July 2020

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Year 3
