My Garden July 2020

Another shot of the garden taken around a month after the last one.



The Alliums, are done, As are the Lupins, Delphiniums and many other plants are. The Valerias continue to provide a splash of red, the green growth of the Agapanthus are now beginning to shoot the blue flowers and Dahlias are coming in full growth but only the ones behind where I’m stood have flowers. In the background you can see the colour of the Cone Flowers.



Stay safe everybody



