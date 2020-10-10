Sign up
Soldier, Airman, Nurse
Accidentally clicked on a couple of other Dicks to join the household along with the Red. Both represent an incredibly large part of our lives and livelihoods.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Tags
ducks
,
canon
,
army
,
nurse
