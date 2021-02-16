Previous
Wish I Hadn't Started This III
Wish I Hadn’t Started This III

All the wallpaper is off. I resorted in the end to dragging the wallpaper steamer out of the shed and doing what @casablanca says she does, score it and steam it. Last time we used the steamer it caused a significant amount of damage to the plaster, mainly becuase I'd made the schoolboy error of putting wallpaper up on the builders paintwork. I had to pay to have the entire lounge re-plastered and learnt a very valuable lesson.

As you can see with the shots of this room, I'm removing wallpaper and revealing blue walls which we had for around 3 years, so the steamer is doing what it's meant to do, and just removing the wallpaper. Thankfully, with the steamer (which I was pleased to see still worked) the wallpaper fell off with ease. I should have started with it, it would have been completed in a day but was a tad wary of it.

I've also got rid of the light shade that many of you commented it was giving mice patterns in yesterday's shot; when Carole noticed it had gone last night, her comment was "you've always hated that shade haven't you?" I couldn't lie as I have.

Won't be much happening for the next few days; we need to finalise the paint choice and the ceiling needs painting first, but I'll put up shots as and when there's something to show

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's pic, much appreciated as always
Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Casablanca
Oh well done, Phil! Good job. Glad the steamer worked for you and didn't wreck the walls! Last thing I took off with that was a load of woodchip.......that was a nightmare! Looks brilliantly prepared. I look forward to seeing your colour choice.......or Carole's colour choice :)
February 16th, 2021  
Babs
Cheer up it is taking shape. Won't be long now till it looks shipshape.
February 16th, 2021  
