Wish I Hadn’t Started This III

All the wallpaper is off. I resorted in the end to dragging the wallpaper steamer out of the shed and doing what @casablanca says she does, score it and steam it. Last time we used the steamer it caused a significant amount of damage to the plaster, mainly becuase I'd made the schoolboy error of putting wallpaper up on the builders paintwork. I had to pay to have the entire lounge re-plastered and learnt a very valuable lesson.
As you can see with the shots of this room, I'm removing wallpaper and revealing blue walls which we had for around 3 years, so the steamer is doing what it's meant to do, and just removing the wallpaper. Thankfully, with the steamer (which I was pleased to see still worked) the wallpaper fell off with ease. I should have started with it, it would have been completed in a day but was a tad wary of it.
I've also got rid of the light shade that many of you commented it was giving mice patterns in yesterday's shot; when Carole noticed it had gone last night, her comment was "you've always hated that shade haven't you?" I couldn't lie as I have.
Won't be much happening for the next few days; we need to finalise the paint choice and the ceiling needs painting first, but I'll put up shots as and when there's something to show
Thanks for your comments on yesterday's pic, much appreciated as always