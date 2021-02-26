Previous
Wish I hadn't Started This IV
Wish I hadn’t Started This IV

Update on the 'snug' as we're now calling it. All walls are now clear of wallpaper, have been throroughly 'sugar soaped' by Carole and we've (well Carole has) decided on the colour (Aged Parchment) - so a light grey.

New curtains have been ordered, should arrive today; new curtain rod (metal, replacing the dated wood) has been procured and fitted (using existing holes) to the wal, so we'll see later today if I need to get the drill out and put new holes in (I do hope not). The "Blind man" is coming this afternoon for the kitchen window (there's a joke about that somewhere)

Will be kicking off the painting of the ceiling this weekend (that magic pink paint so you can see where you've been that dries white (ingenious)) so won't be much to show for a while.

26th February 2021

Phil Sandford

Lou Ann ace
Oh wow! Coming right along!
February 26th, 2021  
