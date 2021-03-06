Wish I Hadn’t Started This VII

It’s not finished, far from it. This is an illusion of completion. I’ve been up since 0630 for the weekly grocery shop and have been decorating since I got back home until now, 3:30pm.



The new paint has bubbled in a few places, nowhere near as badly as Tuesday. I’ve put the room back to ‘normal’ and am going to leave it for the rest of the week and let it dry and harden and then, I’ll attack it with my electric sander (as advised by the paint expert that I may have to)



Whilst these 2 walls, the ones that had wallpaper, dry, I can concentrate on the utility room that is behind me in this photograph and the wall behind the American style fridge/freezer we have.



Having my Covid-19 vaccination tomorrow morning so that basically means further decorating is going to have to wait.



Thanks for dropping by