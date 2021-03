Wish I Hadn’t Started This X

The ‘snug’ this morning; old tired suite is in the garage awaiting disposal (either being given away or skipped). New suite arrives this afternoon.



Canvasses have been chosen for the walls; all photographs that both of is have taken and probably uploaded to 365 (100% sure we wouldn’t have put our photographs on the walls before we joined this great community)



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.