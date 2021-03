Wish I Hadn’t Started This XI

The ‘snug’ this morning today; new suite delivered yesterday afternoon, and other than putting the scatter cushions on them (what is the point of scatter cushions?) nobody has sat on either of them yet (I certainly don't dare)



One more pic to come of this, when we've got our canvasses back .........



Thank your words of encouragement since I started this project and for your views and comments on the photographic evidence. Much appreciated.